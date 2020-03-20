Arrests
• Cecil Dewayne Dotson, 63, 801 Curry St. N.W., Hartselle; distribution of controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stanley Leon Foster Jr., 38, 611 Brewer St. S.E., Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Frederick Twaon Boykin, 38, 1701 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marlon Jermine Thompson, 47, 600 Pennylane St. S.E., Hartselle; first-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Edward Ronald Jones, 33, 19429 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont; two counts of second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 27, 24981 Cottonbelt Road, Elkmont; kidnapping-interference with custody; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, 401 Sanders St. No. 3, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.