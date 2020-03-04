Arrests
• Roger Glenn Conley, 57, 218 Water Tower Loop Road, Lacey’s Spring; failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kristopher James Clemons, 33, 926 Shoal Creek Road, Morgan County; first-degree hindering prosecution; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Loyd Jarrad Barnett, 43, 7768 Lawrence County 87, Lawrence County; obstructing justice using a false identity; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Robert Blake Sumerel, 29, 1132 Hogan Road, Falkville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Sarah Kristina Corbin, 24, 587 Roundtop Road, Morgan County; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Agency not available)
• Roger Lee Jones 19, 1009 Bedford Drive, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
