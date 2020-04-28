Local marina operators say boating has increased despite the state's stay-at-home order, but their restaurants and bars await word from the state on when they can resume serving onsite.
“We’ve been very blessed to be able to continue operating,” said Reid Jenkins, manager of Jay Landings Marina & RV Park in Decatur. “We’ve seen an increase in boating and overall marina-related operations.
“It seems like the (boating) season’s moved up.”
ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division said last month there was a spike in activity on Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water with the closures of schools and businesses, and cautioned boaters to adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to make an announcement today on the future of the state’s closure orders. Alabama is under a stay-at-home order that expires Thursday, if not extended.
Jenkins said there have been some minor operational changes at the facility like closing the game room and office, and handling business by phone and taking payments by drop box.
“We’ve seen an increase in turnover (at the RV park’s 60 sites), but our park has remained full,” he said. Jenkins said even the number of towing calls to the family-owned TowBoat U.S. franchise has increased.
“People are still able to go out on their boats,” said Billy Christopher, the majority owner of Lucy’s Branch Marina in Athens. If the weather’s nice, even on weekdays, “we’ll be busy,” he said.
“It’s been a busy month for us,” he said. “The marina itself is chugging along.”
Christopher said boat sales have dropped by about 75% though, and Lucy’s BARge, a full-service bar with enclosed and open-air dining areas built on top of a barge, is closed.
Christopher said Hideaway Grill, the restaurant located at the marina that’s under separate ownership and provides food for Lucy’s BARge, now offers only take-out orders.
“Business is down there because the bar isn’t open,” Christopher said.
At Riverwalk Marina in Decatur, “everyone can get to their boats and get out,” said Steve Conner, who owns the facility with his wife Susan and leases the property from the city.
But for Hard Dock Café, which can accommodate roughly 200 customers, there’s been an impact from restricting restaurants to curb-side and take-out service only. It closed.
“We just came off a slow winter,” Conner said. He had been counting on business rebounding in March, April and May.
The Hard Dock closure resulted in temporary layoffs for about 10 full-time and part-time employees. Conner applied for a loan during the first round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help small businesses pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis, but hasn’t received any funding.
Now he’s anxious to reopen Hard Dock Café and bring all of its employees back to work.
“This is our season,” he said.
