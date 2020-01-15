Monday
Decatur MLK Unity Breakfast: The Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association will hold the annual breakfast for the 27th year, beginning at 7 a.m. at Ingalls Harbor. Call Murphy Brown at 256-303-8848 for more information about tickets to the event.
Athens march: A march in honor and remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will leave from Limestone County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The unity march will end at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens, where a program with music and art displays by students will take place. The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will follow. Admission is free.
Limestone County cleanup: Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful organized a clean-up event from 1 to 4 p.m. at Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. Volunteers should meet at Harris Station Road and Dairy Road. For more information, visit kalbcares@gmail.com.
Lawrence County cleanup: Wild South’s MLK National Day of Service will include cleaning up roadside litter along Cranal Road between Alabama 33 and Bunyan Hill Road. Volunteers should meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St. in Moulton, at 9 a.m. Make sure to wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves, water, snacks and a lunch. To sign up, email janice@wildsouth.org or call 256-974-6166.
Jan. 23
Calhoun program: The Rev. Willie D. McClung, pastor of Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, will be the featured speaker at Calhoun Community College’s annual tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. The program, hosted by the college's Black Students’ Alliance, will begin at 11 a.m. in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus. The program is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.
Jan. 24
Athens State program: Former University of Alabama and NFL football player, Siran Stacy, will speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. CommUNITY Breakfast at Athens State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. The free event organized by the Center for Lifelong Learning and the Center for Leadership and Ethics at Athens State will begin at 8:30 a.m. To register for the event at 121 South Marion St., Athens, visit eventbrite.com/e/community-breakfast-featuring-siran-stacy-tickets-89354817665.
