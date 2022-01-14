Observances planned for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and afterward:
Monday
7 a.m.: Unity Breakfast, Ingalls Harbor Pavilion, Decatur, limited in-person attendance as COVID precaution. Garfield Bowen, vice president of social justice strategies and initiatives at 3M, will be the guest speaker. Event coordinated by Decatur/Morgan County Minority Development Association.
9 a.m.: Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. holiday march. The march will go around the courthouse and then north on Marion Street to Pryor Street and to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
9:30 a.m.: Athens-Limestone MLK holiday program, Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 114 Pryor St. W.
Wednesday
11 a.m.: Calhoun Community College's Advanced Technology Center Exhibit Hall on Decatur campus. William Hampton, founder, Huntsville Revisited Museum, will speak.
Feb. 3
11:30 a.m.: Athens State University, Sandridge Student Center, Huntsville Councilman John Meredith will be the guest speaker.
Feb. 25
7 p.m.: Athens State University, soul singer and actor Jonathan Blanchard will perform "From history to hip-hop," McCandless Hall auditorium.
