A chemical contained in a plastic bag that gave off fumes at a Decatur business on Thursday is being tested by an environmental lab to identify the material, said Decatur Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Grande.
“We still don’t know exactly what it was,” Grande said. “The packaging didn’t identify what the chemical was."
Decatur Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Fire and Rescue both responded to the incident at National Packaging Co. and tested the product and fumes, which were acidic in nature, according to Grande. He said the material was in a caked powder form.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said last week that a call about a potentially hazardous material came in at 10:06 a.m. from National Packaging at 3306 Central Parkway S.W.
“Fortunately, it was a very small package, about the size of a small toaster oven,” Grande said. “We packaged it in a secure container and removed it from the facility.”
The facility was evacuated, Grande said, and no one was injured and there was no risk to the public.
