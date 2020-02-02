Kailyn Pointer loves math and knows she’s a problem-solver. Now, she's eager to develop those abilities at the new science, technology, engineering and math lab at her home away from home.
Pointer, 10, a fourth grader at Leon Sheffield Elementary, is one of about 60 active members of the Third Street Boys and Girls Club who have begun learning cutting edge technology, including robotics and 3-D printing.
The youth club opened a STEM lab last week that has 10 laptops, eight tablets, virtual reality programs, drones, miniature robots, a renovated room and staff.
“I like to problem-solve so I won’t have problems,” Pointer said. “I want to help my friends with their problems. In math, there is only one right answer.”
But she said she is ready to soak in what the STEM lab has to offer.
“I normally stay at the front desk and work on computer or play foosball and walk around to make sure everybody is doing things right. Now, I am looking forward to experimenting with explosions and learning more about chemistry,” she said.
A $25,000 corporate grant from 3M helped support the opening of the lab. Monica Cottingham, an engineer who represented 3M on Wednesday at a ceremony opening the lab, said the company is planning a long-term relationship with Boys and Girls Clubs and the STEM lab.
"We'll likely have employees donating their time and expertise," Cottingham said. "We see it as a way of investing in the community, the future of these kids and in all of our futures. We're hoping this lab will inspire their interest in STEM."
Pointer said when she finishes school, she wants to go into the culinary field if she is not swayed by STEM.
“My mom (Monica Pointer) is my favorite cook. I might own my own business one day, teaching cooking,” she said. “But when I heard about the club getting this lab, my first reaction was, ‘Who’s going to be in charge?’ I want to be in charge one day.”
Angela O’Neil, STEM director for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, said the lab will expose Pointer and other youngsters to new ideas . The Third Street Boys and Girls Club is the seventh of 12 clubs in Morgan, Limestone, Marshall, Jackson and Madison counties to have a STEM lab, O’Neil said.
The club at Oak Park Elementary School in Southeast Decatur hopes to have a STEM lab operating by mid-spring, said Unit Director Maurice Ayers. Oak Park has about 68 members, he said.
“These machines are the same at all the facilities,” O'Neil said. “We’ll be providing the kids with super high access to the lab. They can’t see themselves as a scientist or engineer if they don’t have the tools and equipment those real jobs have.”
Miniature Ozobot robots and a 3D printer captured Pointer’s attention at the Third Street club's lab last week.
“I look forward to learning about them,” she said. About 15 minutes after understanding the concept behind Ozobots, Pointer was passing her new-found knowledge to club member Calvin Balentine, 7, showing him the color codes to dictate the robot’s path.
Balentine, a second grader at Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Decatur, said he enjoys the virtual reality setup in the lab, too.
“They have animals on the virtual National Geographic,” he said. “It’s a video but it’s like you are actually there. They have cameras set up everywhere.”
O’Neil said the lab will be open to club members three times a week, about five to 10 hours a week at the beginning of the program. She said the lab will be open 20 to 25 hours a week during summer months.
“Some staffers already know this stuff,” she said. “Volunteers will help out. We’re not going to rely on volunteers.”
She said the staff will have STEM survey units with monthlong themes in computer science, coding, engineering and chemistry.
“We want to see what the kids are interested in and what we feel the kids can do,” she said.
Helping koalas
The club members will sign up for more in-depth classes covering topics they enjoyed.
“We’re looking at giving them as much voice as possible,” O’Neil said. “At least once a week, we’ll have little stations set up so the kids in their own speed and their own time try different things. Sometimes if it is formal class, they won’t like anything because everyone is looking at them. If they are in a small group with just a friend, it will be a different story. We’ll try to strike a balance between learning skills and letting them learn things on their own.”
She said that concept has worked well at the Williams Boys and Girls Club in Huntsville.
“We do a science in the news segment there,” she said. “The Australian fires have been of interest to them. ‘We’ve got to help the koalas,’ the members are saying. Now they’re designing a website, having a fundraiser, selling lemonade. They’re thinking about it like engineers do. They made a list and decided which of those items to do. They’re using STEM tools to help people. That is a really cool thing that kind of happened.”
She said STEM labs allow the youngsters space and time to look at things differently.
“Schools would never have time for that,” O’Neil said. “That is why these labs are so important. We use them every day. The kids have to find their thing. The staff is really good about finding a relationship with the kids, different from the school environment where someone is looking (over their shoulder). Some of the kids will have known this staff for a number of years.”
Game Room Director Jonathan Turner, a computer science sophomore at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said the lab sets up the youngsters for success.
"This is perfect for their future," he said. "We're going into a future of automation, and getting these kids accustomed to this at such a young age is awesome."
Drones in gym
O'Neil expects drones to be popular with the Third Street club members, too. They plan to fly them in the gym.
“We know there is so much building and industry coming in, these kids need to be prepared,” O’Neil said.
The target age for the STEM lab is 9, including grades 3 through 5, according to Caki Bolding, resource development director of Morgan County's three Boys and Girls Clubs. The third club is in Priceville. She said they will separate the younger members from the older ones during lab times.
O’Neil said assessments are done at the clubs with STEM labs.
“Fifty percent of the kids showed high interest in the beginning,” she said. “Now there are 80% to 90% interested in STEM.”
She said 38% of graduating high school seniors who were enrolled in Boys and Girls Clubs are pursuing careers and college majors in STEM fields.
Other features at the clubs to promote learning are app programs for multiplication tables, homework tutor help and keyboarding if needed, O’Neil said.
“We have access to the members’ grades and we can see where they are strong and need help,” she said.
The membership fee for ages 5 to 12 is $20 a week and includes food. Students in middle school and older are free.
