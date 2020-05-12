Arrests
• Robert Freeman Sledge Jr., 58, 1726 Nottingham Drive S.W., Decatur; four counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,600. (Decatur police)
• Johnny Cray Stephens, 57, 405 Third St., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Candiss Plyler, 36, 21525 Hays Mill Road, Elkmont; possession of dangerous drugs, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (State troopers)
• Lakerris Antwan Petty, 36, 1010 N. Madison St., Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 33, 25979 Beltline Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Yuri Sanchez Griffin, 35, 15821 McCormick Lane, Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $3,000. (Athens police)
