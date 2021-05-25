Arrests
• Nicole Michelle Mayfield, 30, Cullman; auto theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Thomas John Eggleston, 28, Huntsville; identity theft-fraud; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandi Charlene Garrison, 37, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Tobie Dewayne McCoy, 44, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• John Scott Baker, 37, Pulaski, Tennessee; second-degree promoting prison contraband; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Matthew Rector, 20, Elkmont; first-degree arson; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samuel Glen Dixon, 47, Anderson; second-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Faith Ann Harville, 20, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Breanna Dean Cox, 28, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alyssa Malynne Holt, 24, Elkmont; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Kenneth Hamilton, 35, Roanoke; possession of pistol by a violent felon; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bails set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Latairous Thatch, 37, Belle Mina; possession of cocaine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.