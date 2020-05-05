Arrests
• Alissa Marie Massey, homeless; first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Gatto, 64, 64 Tankersley Road, Hartselle; third-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Chelson D’Angelo Tremayne Goodwin, 32, homeless; third-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Brian Timothy Kennedy, 34, homeless; first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Decatur police)
• Jackson Lucas Gonzalez, 22, 3303 Foote Road, Hartselle; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 30, 21879 Daveen Drive, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jimmy Dale Gatlin II, 30, 15250 Elkriver Mills Road, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chandrick O’Neal Allen, 38, 11630 Nancy Lane, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Lamar Blanchard, 35, 1201 West Caine Drive No. 3B, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
