Arrests
• Sidney Earl Miller III, 44, 20522 Alabama 127, Athens; first-degree sexual abuse and violation of a domestic violence protection order; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Patrick Ferguson, 31, 2563 Towe Road, Madison; third-degree burglary and second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, 21720 Piney Chapel Road, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mykus Javonte Higgins, 22, 918 Brownsferry St., Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
