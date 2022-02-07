The plan to build a new recreation center as an anchor for the proposed Decatur Downtown Commons development appears dead, and Mayor Tab Bowling planned to propose to the City Council tonight putting the replacement for the Aquadome Recreation Center at Wilson Morgan Park.
The mayor said he plans to propose building an 80,000-square-foot recreation center on what is now soccer fields at the center of Wilson Morgan Park off Beltline Road Southwest.
Bowling said today that the city was unable to obtain the Union Compress property that the council hoped to acquire for the recreation center and Decatur Downtown Commons project, which would have been situated north of West Moulton Street alongside the CSX railroad tracks.
The city is looking for a place to build a new recreation center since coming to a $98 million legal settlement with 3M Corp. over chemical contamination in the city.
Part of the settlement is $35 million for the Aquadome Recreation Center and its fields.
Bowling said he expects the new rec center would include multiple gymnasiums, an indoor pool, pickleball and racquetball courts and indoor walking track.
Bowling said he plans to also improve Adventure Park Playground at Wilson Morgan Park.
“The land and parking are already there,” Bowling said. “It’s a ready-made location, and we don’t have to buy land.”
He said the city has not found a place for the ballfields to replace the closed Aquadome fields.
