Wilson Morgan Park could get a long-awaited update after Mayor Tab Bowling proposed Monday building the replacement for the Aquadome Recreation Center there.
The mayor told The Daily prior to a City Council meeting that he proposes putting an 80,000-square-foot recreation center on an area now used for soccer fields at the center of Wilson Morgan Park off Beltline Road Southwest.
“The land and parking are already there,” Bowling said. “It’s a ready-made location, and we don’t have to buy land."
Bowling told the council that he suggested the alternate site because building a new recreation center as an anchor for the proposed Decatur Downtown Commons development is no longer an option.
Bowling said the city was unable to obtain the 16.6 acres owned by Union Compress Warehouse that were needed for the recreation center and Decatur Downtown Commons project. The city already owns the 7.4-acre former Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) property north of West Moulton Street alongside the CSX railroad tracks. The Union Compress property is on the north side of the ADM site.
City leaders had hoped the Downtown Commons would extend north to Finley Island Drive Northwest and include trails and mixed-use development.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he's disappointed the downtown site didn't work out, especially since he was the one who initially suggested at a Kiwanis Club of Decatur meeting that building a recreation center on the ADM property would be a good anchor for the Decatur Downtown Commons.
"I do think we need to do something with it so we can connect the two downtowns," Ladner said.
Decatur officials have been looking for a place to build a new recreation center since 3M agreed last year to pay $98.4 million to the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County to resolve a pair of chemical contamination lawsuits. The payment includes $35 million for a recreation center that would replace the Aquadome. 3M will take ownership of the Aquadome property after a new rec center is complete.
Bowling said he expects the new rec center at Wilson Morgan Park would include multiple gymnasiums, an indoor pool, pickleball and racquetball courts and an indoor walking track.
The mayor said his plan would also include improvements to the Adventure Park playground at Wilson Morgan Park.
Bowling said he believes the addition of a recreation center at Wilson Morgan would provide an economic boost to that area in the way Chick-fil-A did on Sixth Avenue Southwest/U.S. 31 South.
Don Gowan, a longtime advocate for Wilson Morgan Park, said he's thrilled with the mayor's proposal, especially because he sees the recreation center as a chance to get many of the upgrades to the park that he has pushed for unsuccessfully for years.
"Ever since Target tried to take it over (in the early 2000s) I've had to fight for everything Wilson Morgan needs," Gowan said of Target's initial proposal to buy Wilson Morgan Park and locate there before building farther east. "I think this is the best opportunity to give a polish to one of the crown jewels of the state."
Bowling said the city has not found a place for the ballfields to replace the closed Aquadome fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.