Mayor Tab Bowling’s plan for the city to add more mowing of Beltline Road and Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 rights of way received approval Monday despite Decatur Councilman Billy Jackson’s continued opposition to using independent contractors.
The City Council voted 3-1 to expand the contract with Landscapes LLC from two to four cuts per month for an additional $12,800 a month through the end of fiscal 2021 on Sept. 30.
The council also approved the Police Department adding a mental health liaison position and the Recycling Center’s proposal to charge $26 a ton for recycling loads of 500 pounds and more. Councilman Hunter Pepper was absent.
The added mowing covers Beltline Road, from Sixth Avenue to Alabama 20, and the full length of Sixth Avenue plus U.S. 31 South to the city limits. This additional work increases the cost to $25,600 per month. The additional expense will be covered from the unassigned balance fund.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the City Council would have to approve a new contract if it wants to extend the additional mowing into fiscal 2022 as part of the budget that begins Oct. 1.
Contractors are typically hired to mow and use weed trimmers on the city’s rights of way and properties during the seven-month growing season in a year.
Bowling proposed in July adding more mowing and litter pickup as a test along Beltline Road and Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 on the suggestion of Tim Kant, a former Fairhope mayor hired as a consultant in March.
The council voted Aug. 5 to hire L&L Outdoor Services for $3,000 weekly to pick up trash on an annual contract. The company is using a three-man crew, with one driving a vehicle with a trailer behind two workers picking up trash.
Jackson said Monday he voted against the additional mowing and litter because he opposes the expanded use of independent contractors. He has opposed the council’s replacement of city employees with independent contractors since 2009 when the city made $1 million in cuts in response to the 2008 recession.
Jackson said the city needs “to look at taking a different approach from using contractors because our alleys and rights of way aren’t being properly maintained. Contractors are not the solution."
“Go down 14th Street or Central Parkway and you’ll see how bad they look. They’re not getting the job done,” he continued.
The council should stop and review the use of independent contractors because they’re not doing a good job and their costs continue to grow, Jackson said.
Council President Jacob Ladner pointed out that Lake and his predecessor, Jeff Dunlap, both “think hiring outside contractors is the most efficient way” to handle mowing.
Ladner said it is a good idea to occasionally review the contractors, their contracts and work as Jackson suggested.
“The thing I heard a lot during the election (last year) and since coming into office (in November) is the citizens want us to focus on beautification, especially more litter pickup and consistent mowing,” Ladner said. “We’re trying to do what the citizens want, and I don’t think anybody would be opposed to the additional work.”
Bowling said he appreciates the council’s approval of his proposal for increased litter collection and mowing.
“I believe we are comfortable with outsourcing these services,” the mayor said.
Bowling said when he introduced the proposal that this is what he hopes is the first phase of additional mowing and litter pickup. He said he would like to expand the additional work to the city’s other highly traveled thoroughfares in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.