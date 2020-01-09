Rev. Willie D. McClung, pastor of Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, will be the featured speaker Jan. 23 at Calhoun Community College’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
This year’s program, hosted by the college's Black Students’ Alliance, will begin at 11 a.m. in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus. The program is free and open to the public.
Lunch will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.