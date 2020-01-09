Willie McClung

McClung

 By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer

Rev. Willie D. McClung, pastor of Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, will be the featured speaker Jan. 23 at Calhoun Community College’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year’s program, hosted by the college's Black Students’ Alliance, will begin at 11 a.m. in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus. The program is free and open to the public.

Lunch will be provided.

