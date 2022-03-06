The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions for Meals on Wheels and publishing the names of contributors through the middle of this month. The goal for the annual appeal is to top last year's total of $35,616. The total this year is $21,040 to date, including contributions of $7,225 in the past week that include:
Sharon Morgenthaler — $100
Joy SS Class Trinity Methodist Church — $50
Ronald and Shirley Puckett — $100
Tony Looney — $200, in memory of Dorothy Murphy
Jane Harrison — $100
Ladies SS Class Parkview Baptist Church — $50
Phyllis Rommens — $200, in memory of Roger Rommens
Allen and Jan Holmes — $200
Jimmie and Cynthia Henderson — $100
Moss Chapel UMC — $100
Service Class, Moss Chapel UMC — $200
Neel UMC — $500
Joe and Shelba Sims — $300, in memory of Joe B Renshaw
Myra Ashley — $500, in memory of Ann Michael Harris
Anonymous — $100
Deborah West — $100
Peggy Hughes — $50
Rita Hanners — $150
Ronald B Goree — $100
Arville & Glenda Williams — $100
Anonymous — $100
Christine Maddox — $100
Betty Howell — $50, in memory of Calvin Underwood
Judith Thompson — $100, in memory of Johnny Thompson
Jo Ann Turner — $100
Jimmy and Molly Barrett — $200
Chesteen Ellenburg SS Class First Baptist Church, Hartselle — $935
Tate and Edna Butler — $100, in honor of Marty Kent
Benjamin Roberts — $200
Michael Jones — $200
Anonymous — $25
Anonymous — $200
Bruce & Marianne McLellan — $200
Carol Ledlow — $115, in memory of Alma Crosby
Adalyn Stroud — $100, in honor of Sam & Bettye Janis
Wade Weaver — $500
Martha Walker — $300
Renee McGehee — $100
Henry & Diane Griffith — $200
Mt. Zion Baptist Church UMW — $100
Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.