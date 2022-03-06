The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions for Meals on Wheels and publishing the names of contributors through the middle of this month. The goal for the annual appeal is to top last year's total of $35,616. The total this year is $21,040 to date, including contributions of $7,225 in the past week that include:

Sharon Morgenthaler — $100

Joy SS Class Trinity Methodist Church — $50

Ronald and Shirley Puckett — $100

Tony Looney — $200, in memory of Dorothy Murphy

Jane Harrison — $100

Ladies SS Class Parkview Baptist Church — $50

Phyllis Rommens — $200, in memory of Roger Rommens

Allen and Jan Holmes — $200

Jimmie and Cynthia Henderson — $100

Moss Chapel UMC — $100

Service Class, Moss Chapel UMC — $200

Neel UMC — $500

Joe and Shelba Sims — $300, in memory of Joe B Renshaw

Myra Ashley — $500, in memory of Ann Michael Harris

Anonymous — $100

Deborah West — $100

Peggy Hughes — $50

Rita Hanners — $150

Ronald B Goree — $100

Arville & Glenda Williams — $100

Anonymous — $100

Christine Maddox — $100

Betty Howell — $50, in memory of Calvin Underwood

Judith Thompson — $100, in memory of Johnny Thompson

Jo Ann Turner — $100

Jimmy and Molly Barrett — $200

Chesteen Ellenburg SS Class First Baptist Church, Hartselle — $935

Tate and Edna Butler — $100, in honor of Marty Kent

Benjamin Roberts — $200

Michael Jones — $200

Anonymous — $25

Anonymous — $200

Bruce & Marianne McLellan — $200

Carol Ledlow — $115, in memory of Alma Crosby

Adalyn Stroud — $100, in honor of Sam & Bettye Janis

Wade Weaver — $500

Martha Walker — $300

Renee McGehee — $100

Henry & Diane Griffith — $200

Mt. Zion Baptist Church UMW — $100

Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.

Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.

