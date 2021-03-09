The Decatur Daily will accept financial contributions for Meals on Wheels through Wednesday and publish the final list of donors Sunday. Contributions to date total $30,218, including the additional $2,935 below.
CUMC Crusaders SS Class — $50
Richard and Billie Bays — $100
Jean Miller in memory of Bob — $50
Charles Labahn — $150
Terry and Lynne Carver — $50
Anonymous — $50
Doyle Whitlow — $250
Mickey and Donald Swanner — $100
James and Kathleen Waldrop — $100
Donna Pearce in memory of Laverne Stacks — $100
First Baptist Hartselle, Chesteen Ellenburg SS Class — $1,935
Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.
