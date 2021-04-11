Contributions made to Meals on Wheels during The Decatur Daily appeal this year totaled $35,616, including an additional $575 submitted in the past two weeks and listed below.
Barbara Duncan — $50
Carol Tartaglia — $50
James and Peggy Howell — $200
Mary Miller — $100
Betty Shaffer — $25
Anonymous — $100
In honor of Sara Etheridge by her Sunday School class — $50
