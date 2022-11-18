Decatur and Athens are both poised to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana dispensaries.
Both city councils discussed this week whether to allow the dispensaries in their city limits, but despite an approaching deadline neither reached a final decision.
Alabama was the 37th state to approve medical marijuana when it adopted a law last year, although marijuana — whether recreational or medicinal — remains illegal under federal law. Under federal law it is a Schedule 1 drug — like LSD or heroin — but federal enforcement has eroded since about 2013, clearing the way for states to legalize marijuana possession and sale.
The Alabama Legislature chose to leave it up to municipalities to decide whether they want medical marijuana dispensaries within their borders. Businesses involved in the production and sale of medical marijuana can only locate in those counties or municipalities that have authorized their presence.
So far, 34 counties and municipalities have approved medical marijuana dispensaries. The dispensaries must apply to the Alabama Cannabis Commission by Dec. 31 to locate in a municipality that has given approval. The Cannabis Commission will approve no more than 37 dispensaries throughout the state.
The Decatur City Council heard a presentation by Joey Robertson, of Wagon Trail Hemp Farms in Cullman, at Monday’s work session. Council President Jacob Ladner then asked City Attorney Herman Marks to draw up a proposed ordinance.
Robertson’s company is applying for one of the medical cannabis licenses for an integrated dispensary facility in Cullman County, which along with the city of Cullman has authorized the facilities. He plans to grow marijuana and then refine it before shipping it out to a dispensary.
He said the cannabis oil will be used in forms that include sublingual drops, peach-flavored gummies with no sugar on the outside, suppositories, inhalers, gel caps and hard pills.
Robertson told the council he would like to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Decatur, but approval would need to occur as soon as possible so he would have time to apply with the state Cannabis Commission before Dec. 31 to have a site in the city.
Robertson gave the Decatur council copies of the Cullman and Huntsville ordinances.
“The problem we’re running into is we have to submit all of our sites before Dec. 31,” Robertson said. “With so few approving it so far, it is very difficult to find those properties, either to lease or purchase, prior to Dec. 31.”
Ladner promised that if the council authorizes dispensaries, it will do so in time for Robertson to meet the deadline for submitting his application.
“If we have to, we’ll hold a special called meeting,” Ladner said.
An exchange between Ladner and Robertson showed the difficulty that city councils face on this issue.
Ladner asked Robertson why the medical marijuana dispensaries could open in Alabama “when federal law bans them.”
“Because of states’ rights,” Robertson replied.
Ladner replied that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution supersedes state laws.
“It may be semantics, but the rule of law is important even on the local level,” Ladner said.
Ladner said another concern he had is that every state that has legalized recreational marijuana started by legalizing medical marijuana.
“Is this a first step toward Alabama having recreational marijuana?” Ladner asked.
Robertson said a lot of changes in government would have to occur in Alabama before marijuana is legalized for recreational use.
“The Cannabis Commission is staunchly against recreational use,” Robertson said. “To be honest, (the state Legislature) passed one of the tightest laws in the country. Unless the federal government legalizes it first, I don’t see that happening in Alabama.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said medical marijuana will be available in the state, so now the council's decision “is do we want it in Decatur? People are going to get it, so do we want people to drive to Cullman or Huntsville to get it?”
Pike said he wants a “very strict ordinance.” He suggested there might be a need for new zoning so any time someone wants to open a medical marijuana dispensary they would have to apply for a zoning permit through the Planning Commission and City Council.
Huntsville’s ordinance allows marijuana dispensaries exclusively in its medical zone, Pike said.
“We could really limit where they’re allowed to be,” Pike said.
Robertson said approving medical marijuana “will provide for safe, highly regulated, medical-grade products to patients who qualify to receive them. These products will only be available to qualifying patients (who) have been granted a medical card by their physician."
There are 15 qualifying diagnoses in Alabama for which a patient, with a doctor's authorization, could get medical marijuana. They include cancer-related symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, Parkinson’s disease, terminal illnesses, autism, Crohn's disease and chronic pain for which conventional therapies are ineffective.
Robertson said he believes medical marijuana reduces opioid use, dependency and overdoses “that are currently devastating our communities in Alabama.”
“It’s not similar to vape shops that pop up on every corner,” he said. “It will be highly regulated and a much safer product. It’s much more controlled and tighter than most tolerances in most pharmaceuticals. It’s not something you’re going to see in an illegal or illicit market.”
Robertson said security will be tight, with everything required to have QR-codes so the drugs can be tracked from production to the patient. A patient can only enter a dispensary with a card issued by a qualifying physician.
Councilman Billy Jackson asked why some cities are turning down medical marijuana dispensaries, and Robertson said it’s because marijuana “is a hot-button issue” and there’s a lack of education on medical marijuana.
“They don’t want cannabis in their community,” Robertson said. “It’s new" and elected officials worry about the political pushback.
However, Robertson said Cullman is a “very reserved community, but it opened up with welcome arms” to the dispensaries.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he expects some local physicians will want to prescribe medical marijuana and their patients will have to travel to another city to fill the prescription if a dispensary is not available in Decatur.
Robertson said Huntsville, Owens Crossroads and Cullman are the closest cities to authorize dispensaries. Russellville also has passed an ordinance authorizing the dispensaries.
He said medical marijuana will be taxable, including by the state. "They’re handling it similar to alcohol.”
The Athens City Council introduced an ordinance Monday, but Councilman Harold Wales asked that an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in Athens not be voted on until the Nov. 28 meeting. All five council members agreed, saying they would like to learn more about the ordinance first.
In the Oct. 24 meeting, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he and Shane Black, the city attorney, were preparing the draft ordinance.
“I have been contacted by several mothers and relatives regarding children that … have autism, others that have cancer," Marks said. “It basically is a very secure dispensary retail store.”
