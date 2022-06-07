A meeting and workshop to gather public input on the proposed Singing River Trail will be held June 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Decatur’s Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co., 105 First Ave. N.E.
The meeting will be sponsored by Launch 2035 and the Singing River Trail, which have begun the process of developing a trail master plan that will connect Decatur to the Florence/Muscle Shoals region, building on the original master plan that connected Huntsville to Athens and Decatur.
Some questions that will be considered are: What kind of greenway trails would you like to see? What destinations should be connected? What other ideas do you have?
Another community input meeting will be held June 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Singin’ River Brewing, 526 E. College St., Florence.
For additional project information and resources, visit singingrivertrail.com.
