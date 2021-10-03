To place a notice in “Meetings,” call 256-340-2433 or mail to P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL 35609-2213, ATTN: Meetings; fax to 256-340-2392; or email to news@decaturdaily.com. Please submit items a week in advance.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 12-step groups
• Hartselle Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 527 Sparkman St. S.W., Hartselle. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon; Monday-Friday, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Women's meeting, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. 256-606-6211, 256-778-9081, 256-345-4392.
• J.S. Cocaine Anonymous (All Welcome), Monday and Thursday, noon and 8 p.m.; Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., 717 Highway 67, Suite 4, Priceville.
• Beltine Recovery Group (12 Steps), Sunday, 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 7 p.m., Beltline Church of Christ Room 323, 2159 Beltline Road S.W. All meetings are open to anyone. All meetings are non-smoking. For information, call 256-620-0306.
• Stairway AA Group: Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 7 p.m.; Sunday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m. Women's meeting, 7 p.m.; Located in Gateway Shopping Center, 1820 Sixth Ave., #G3, Decatur. Entrance off of Magnolia St. S.E., in back. All meetings are nonsmoking and non-vaping. Wheelchair accessible. aahuntsvilleal.com. 256-885-0323.
• For information regarding Overeaters Anonymous, call 505-891-2664 or visit oa.org.
• For information regarding All Addicts Anonymous, call 888-422-2476 or visit alladdictsanonymous.org.
• For information regarding Narcotics Anonymous, call 256-227-2986.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon Family Support Group (12 Steps), every Monday, 7 p.m., Beltline Church of Christ Room 318, 2159 Beltline Road S.W. All meetings are open to anyone. All meetings are non-smoking. For more information, call 256-620-0306.
• Al-Anon Meeting, Hartselle Hope Group, 527 Sparkman St. S.W., Hartselle. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7 p.m. First Friday of each month is unity meeting AA and Al-Anon meet together. All meetings are nonsmoking. 256-612-7972 or 256-773-9626.
• Easy Does It Al-Anon Family Group meets Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson Street, Decatur. All meetings nonsmoking. For more information call 256-341-7168. 888-425-2666, 256-885-0323, al-non.alateen.org, alnwfl-al-anon.org
• Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step group for those affected by various addictions, Thursdays, 6:15 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., large group meeting; 8 p.m., gender-specific groups; child care provided; Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W. 256-353-8579.
Support Groups
• Kid to Kid with simultaneous Parent/Adult Group, for grieving children ages 6-12 and their caregivers, Community Bereavement Center, Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call for schedule. 256-584-0058.
• Parents Forever, support group for parents who have lost a child (any age) to death. Call Brad Eades for schedule. Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. 256-350-5585.
• Day by Day, group for widows and widowers over 50, Hospice of the Valley Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Brothers in Arms, a men’s Grief Support Group, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Empty Arms, for those grieving the loss of a child during pregnancy or within the first year of life, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Respectively Yours, for those grieving the loss of a parent, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Stolen Sorrow, for those coping with the homicide of a loved one, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Survivors of Suicide (SOS), for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• The Willows, for widows under 60, 5:30 p.m., Bereavement Center, Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Good Grief, support group for ages 13-19 coping with the death of a loved one, Hospice of the Valley’s Community Bereavement Center, 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule. 256-350-5585.
• Caring Friends, for adults with any significant loss from a death (any relationship), 240 Johnston St. S.E. Call Brad Eades for schedule, 256-350-5585
• Friend to Friend, at-school group for school-aged students grieving the loss of a close loved one, call for details (Brad Eades at Hospice of the Valley: 256-350-5585)
• Better Together, for men and women with loss of a spouse to death who are past the first year of their loss. (Social focus) Call Brad Eades for schedule, 256-350-5585
• Grief Share Support Group, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Decatur Baptist Church. 256-353-8579.
• DivorceCare ministries, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Decatur Baptist Church. 256-353-8579.
Tuesday
• The Decatur Civitan Club, noon, Canton House restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E. Most meetings have a program. Some programs provide information on local charities the club supports, or on the charities sponsored by Civitan International. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 256-565-5207.
Oct. 12
• Morgan County Education Retirees. Meeting moved from Sept. 14. 256-466-2599.
