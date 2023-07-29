State Sen. Tim Melson of Florence is in critical condition in a South Korean hospital after recently suffering a heart attack, according to his daughter.
Melson was reportedly in South Korea with an Alabama legislative delegation on a recruiting trip seeking businesses and STEM teachers.
Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur was reportedly on the trip and administered CPR on Melson, who collapsed in a coffee shop.
"I’m not exactly sure where to start other than to say, please keep my dad in your prayers," Ellie Melson wrote on her Facebook page. "Please pray for the team who is caring for him and that we make the best decisions for him in the upcoming days/weeks/months."
Melson reportedly was taken to a rural hospital in South Korea and was expected to be transferred to a hospital in Seoul.
Ellie Melson said she was on her way to be with her father.
Tim Melson, who represents Lauderdale County and parts of Limestone County, reportedly had a life-saving liver transplant in 2009.
He is a retired anesthesiologist and owner of Shoals Medical Trials Inc., a medical research firm in Sheffield. He was elected state senator in 2014 and was reelected in 2018 and 2022.
He penned the law making medical marijuana legal in Alabama and establishing the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Melson also is the chairman of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority, which is in charge of overseeing the construction of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center in Florence.
Well wishes started to flood onto social media once the news of Melson's heart attack spread.
"We continue to pray for Alabama Senator Tim Melson, who suffered a heart attack while visiting South Korea," Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt tweeted Friday morning. "I would ask everyone to pray for him and also his family as they travel to be with him."
District 12 state Sen. Keith Kelley wrote: "I ask for your prayers for my friend Senator Tim Melson. He had a heart attack and we need your prayers for him and his family. Thank you."
State Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, said he has been in contact with Melson's family and continues to pray for his recovery.
"He and I have worked in the same hospital almost our entire career," Stutts said. "We spent a lot of time working together the last 30 years. I've been praying for him since it happened and wish nothing but a good outcome."
