A federal judge today sentenced two men, including a Morgan County man, involved in a methamphetamine conspiracy to prison sentences ranging from 12 to 24 years, authorities said.
U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Melvin “Froggy” Rolin, of Cullman, to 24 years and seven months in prison, as the leader of a north Alabama drug conspiracy responsible for importing more than 90 kilograms of pure meth into Cullman, Morgan, Madison and Limestone counties, a U.S. Justice Department release said.
Rolin pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth between January 2016 and February 2018. Rolin also pleaded guilty to distributing 5 grams or more of meth on Feb. 3, 2018, and to possessing a North American Arms .22 magnum caliber pistol firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.
The release said the judge also sentenced Barry Williams, of Morgan County, to 12½ years in prison for his role in the drug conspiracy, the release said. Williams pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth between January 2016 and February 2018.
Rolin also pleaded guilty to distributing 5 grams or more of meth on Jan. 31, 2018, according to the release.
