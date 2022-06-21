Area school officials attribute an uptick in student mental health and behavioral issues in part to fallout from the pandemic, with one school system recording almost three times as many disciplinary actions in 2021-22 than in pre-pandemic 2018-19.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said Decatur City Schools saw more mental health and behavioral issues in 2021-22 than prior to the pandemic, and even more than in 2020-21.
“We did get more instructional time this year than last, but we also feel like our students were dealing with more mental health issues this year,” Douglas said.
Douglas said if students’ mental health is addressed first, behavioral issues will decrease.
“A kid can’t learn if they’re not in the right head space,” Douglas said. “They’re going to act out, and in turn, that makes for a tougher teaching environment for teachers.”
Douglas said students' mental health and behavioral issues are among many factors causing his teachers to leave the field. In calendar year 2021, Decatur schools had 74 teachers announce resignations and 17 announce retirements. That compares to pre-pandemic 2019, when 67 resigned and 23 retired.
“I just think that the last two years, people just kind of blow over the fact that our kids have been impacted,” Douglas said.
Douglas said another factor that is driving teachers away from the classroom is argumentative parents.
“Sometimes when we’re communicating over a discipline issue, parents will want to blame the teacher for the child’s action,” Douglas said.
Douglas said he will address mental health and behavioral issues by continuing to hire more licensed professional counselors for both staff and students. He said a top priority for the district is to find ways to improve instruction next school year.
“First and foremost, every year we try to get better at instruction,” Douglas said. “Talking to principals and parents, we’re working on our strategic plan. They mentioned mental health, so mental health involves a lot of things and student discipline is just one of those.”
Douglas said the district has also discussed partnering with local churches and church pastors to work with students and staff on mental health needs. This school year, the district partnered with Eagle Consulting of Decatur to counsel employees.
“It’s just whatever you can do to try to make things better, not just for our students but also for our parents and our community,” Douglas said.
Morgan schools
Morgan County Schools also dealt with more mental health issues in 2021-22, according to Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis. He said the district funded more mental health counselors in 2021-22 and more students came forward to discuss their mental health.
Willis said he received discipline reports from all schools on Friday. According to the report, there were 3,749 student disciplinary actions in the 2021-22 school year. This is up from the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 school year when there were 1,373 disciplinary actions.
“We’ve had an uptick in behavioral issues,” Willis said. “Has it been a tremendous issue? I don’t think that’s necessarily the case; we have a lot of kids dealing with mental health issues. They need and desire structural support, and with the pandemic shutdowns, there was a gap in that structural support.”
Willis said he has noticed more students dealing with social-emotional needs based on discussions with their school counselors.
“This past year, because the state recognized that there will be a need for more mental health awareness in our schools, we were funded for mental health counselors on a district level and there were more referrals to our local counselors and then from them to our district counselors,” Willis said.
Willis said the district has a safety tip line where students can report to staff any issues they or their peers might be facing and he hopes it will continue to be utilized in the future.
Paisley Varano, a children's behavioral specialist and owner of For the One Pediatric Therapy in Florence, said mental health problems contribute to behavioral issues, but so do several other factors including home environment and issues specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is a lot that's at play in this scenario," Varano said. "Everyone is going through very similar things, but everyone handles stress differently. A lot of things are happening at the same time, which is making the situation worse."
'Not in control'
Varano said a possible reason children are having more behavioral problems now could be from a reality check coming out of the pandemic.
"You have to think that when they're put back in a school setting after one to two years of getting school virtually, all of the sudden now, they're not in control anymore," Varano said. "To them, it's like, 'I don't get to decide when I wake up; I don't get to decide what my day looks like."
Varano said she appreciates the state's efforts in addressing mental illness by funding state schools to hire more mental health professionals, but said unless mental health becomes "destigmatized," mental health awareness will not progress.
"I think until we can talk about (mental health) without someone getting uncomfortable, it's always going to be a topic," Varano said.
Varano suggested more schools designate rooms as "safe places" for students.
"I think we need to have more safe places in schools (so that) when kids are having a hard day, they don't feel the need to hide in their shell and act like nothing is wrong," Varano said. "They need to feel like they have the ability without embarrassment or shame to go and tell someone, 'Hey, I'm having a hard day. Can I have a few minutes to myself?' It's a room where they can go to and regroup and have alone time when they need it."
