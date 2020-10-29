Metal debris believed to have fallen from an eastbound truck on Alabama 20/U.S. 72 Alternate left motorists with flat tires and caused traffic detours this morning, according to authorities.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said crews were working to clean up small pieces of metal from the Mississippi state line east into Lawrence and Morgan counties.
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler said more than a dozen vehicles experienced flat tires along the busy highway near Lawrence County 150 beginning about 6:30 a.m. today. Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett reported flat tires on Alabama 20 there, too.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office advised motorists to avoid Alabama 20 until cleanup is completed.
Assistant Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Hitt said the debris apparently fell out of truck loaded with scrap metal. Hitt said some vehicles had as many as four flat tires.
ALDOT said eastbound motorists on the affected parts of U.S. 72 and Alabama 20 should expect lane and shoulder closures today.
Eastbound traffic is diverted to the westbound roadway on U.S. 72 near Alabama 247 in the Pride community, west of Tuscumbia.
“Please reduce speed and remain on the lookout for ALDOT workers when traveling through these areas,” ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said in a news release.
