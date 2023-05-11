D230511 Special Needs Softball-5.jpg
Albany Holmes runs across home plate during a special needs softball game Monday at Sparkman Elementary School. She says the weekly games are "fun and exciting." More photos on A6 and at decaturdaily.com. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

Due to a disability, Albany Holmes never thought she would be able to participate in athletics. Yet every Monday for two months out of the year she is on a miracle field playing softball with other special needs children and adults.

erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

