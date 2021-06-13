Miss River City Emee Baldwin finished in the top 12 at the Miss Alabama pageant Saturday night in Birmingham.
Miss Jefferson County Lauren Bradford won the title of Miss Alabama. Rounding out the top five were Miss Birmingham Lindsay Fincher, first runner-up, Miss Auburn Collins McMurray, second runner-up, Miss Leeds Area Charity Bowden, third runner-up, and Miss Hoover Caitlyn McTier.
Baldwin, a 21-year-old nursing major at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, also was named a finalist for the STEM Scholarship and the Catherine Crosby Community Service Scholarship.
Baldwin’s platform, also called the social impact initiative, is Poppy’s Purpose. Named after her grandfather, Harold Sachs, who died alone in a hospital room from the coronavirus last year, Poppy’s Purpose focused on allowing family members into hospitals and nursing homes to comfort their loves ones, even during a pandemic.
For talent, Baldwin performed a gymnastics routine to “A Thousand Revelations.” Formerly known as Miss Spirit of America and Miss Point Mallard, the Miss River City pageant is open to women who live in or attend school in Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Cullman or Winston counties.
