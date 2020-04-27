A Somerville teen who left her residence on April 1 was safely located by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Saturday, and a Decatur man has been charged with interference with child custody, a Class C felony, in connection with the case, according to the office.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had asked for help in finding Shauntel Marie McPherson, 16, of Somerville.
The office said investigators today charged Cayce Gage Stepp, 22, of Decatur, with interference with child custody, and his bail was set at $50,000. Additional charges are possible, the office said.
