Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs will take place in Decatur and Athens on Monday, but due to COVID-19 concerns both will be virtual.
Organizers say the 28th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Awards and Unity Breakfast in Decatur will feature 90 minutes of live-streamed motivational speakers, cooking tips and musical entertainment beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“Our theme this year is diversity and inclusion. The event is TV-ready. It’s TV-friendly,” said Murphy Brown, president of Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association, about the event honoring the slain civil rights leader. “We’ll be giving out about $40,000 in scholarships and awards to deserving people across our area.”
He said virtual guest speakers will be Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Arthur Orr, Rep. Terri Collins, former NFL players John Stallworth and Jerraud Powers, former Major League Baseball player Gary Redus, Calvary Assembly Pastor George Sawyer, Oakwood University Church Senior Pastor Carlton Byrd and Decatur-Morgan County Chamber Vice President of Development Crystal Brown. A chef will offer cooking tips for breakfast dishes.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Kelley O’Neal Band, Danny Clay, Toni Redd and Tracy Hamlin.
Joseph Stallworth, a board member of the Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association, said while there is no fundraising breakfast this year, “we’re giving people the opportunity to donate to the scholarship program.”
He said donations can be sent to the DMCMDA, P.O. Box 5018, Decatur, AL 35601 or donors can give through Paypal.
Brown said the event will air live on TV51-WYAM (Spectrum Channel 20), DMCMDA.com and on the Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association Facebook and YouTube pages.
In Limestone County, the City of Athens and Limestone NAACP will host the 16th annual Athens-Limestone Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program virtually beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
The program will include student essay and art winners and special presentations. Winners will discuss their essays and artwork.
The event will be featured on a Zoom webinar. Viewers can call 312-626-6799, webinar ID: 82115365888. Passcode: 785135.
At Calhoun Community College, spokesman Wes Torain said the college will not be hosting a Martin Luther King Day event this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
