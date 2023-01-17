Vega Zaman said the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about giving back to the community — but she said you get more than you give when you make an effort to help people.
“MLK dedicated his whole life to the civil rights movement and fighting for black and brown people,” she said. “Of course we should be giving back on MLK Day, because that’s what the day is about.”
She and other students took part in the MLK Day of Service, where volunteers coordinated by the Volunteer Center of Morgan County and Youth Service America split up across Decatur to help the community. It was one of several events in the area Monday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the annual Unity Breakfast in which about 25 students received a total of close to $50,000 in college scholarships.
Zaman, 15, is a freshman at Decatur High School and is the president of the Girls Connected for Cause club.
“Giving back makes you a more well-rounded person,” she said.
She joined other volunteers at Morningside Assisted Living to help the elderly with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day craft and gave them a presentation on the holiday.
“It’s really cool to come and meet people in the community,” she said.
At Hands Across Decatur, youth volunteers put together hygiene and food bags for the homeless.
Elizabeth Webb, a Spanish teacher at Decatur City Schools, said the students made quick work of creating an assembly line to speed up production.
“We’re joining together and representing what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for,” she said. “We’re coming together regardless of background.”
Miriam Matthews, 13, a student at Decatur Middle School, said she enjoyed getting to help her community.
“Knowing you’re helping people makes me feel like I want to do more,” she said. “Everybody has different things going against them. You want to make sure people have the best life they can.”
Her mother, Meredith Matthews, said she was happy to see her daughter taking part in the MLK Day of Service.
“(Volunteering) helps to open the kids’ eyes and broadens their view of the world,” she said.
Volunteers also cleaned up the Jubilee Christian Daycare Playground and Wilson Morgan Park and prepared newspapers for kennels at the Decatur Animal Services shelter.
Annual Unity Breakfast
Students helped out the community through volunteering, but the community also gave back to students at the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast, where area high school students received a total of about $50,000 in scholarships from the Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association.
Margo Gray, WAFF 48 anchor and emcee for the event, said she was excited for the future the young professionals have thanks in part to the scholarships.
“It’s so hard to find young people who are motivated enough to want to pursue something else bigger than themselves,” she said. “(The scholarships) will come to fruition for these children to be whatever they want to be.”
She said the scholarships will ultimately help the community.
“Decatur has a strong slingback. They’ll go away, but they’ll come back and really try to invest in their community,” she said.
Kennedi Davis, 18, goes to Austin High School. She plans to start at Calhoun Community College, then transfer to another school to get a degree in business or English. She said she wants to start a business, and the scholarship she received will help her get a head start with her life path.
“I really needed the money,” she said. “I really feel like I’m on the path of starting my career and getting my degree.”
Scholarship recipient Aysiah Young, 18, also from Austin High, said her desire to help people inspired her to want to be a pharmacist.
“I interned at a pharmacy, and it’s something I could see myself doing. I like the science and the learning that comes with it, and I like helping people,” she said.
Murphy Brown, DMDA president, said he was pleased with the near-200-person turnout at the breakfast, which brought together people from every part of Decatur.
“It’s always exciting for me to see our community come together with that level of diversity,” he said. “It’s a beautiful example of the community lining up to have a good year.”
