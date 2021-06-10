The Senate campaign of Mo Brooks sent a fundraising email to supporters Wednesday, seeking to raise money off the high-profile serving of a lawsuit on his wife.
The subject line in the email: “THEY CAME AFTER MY WIFE.”
The email comes three days after Brooks’ wife, Martha, was presented a lawsuit in the garage of their Huntsville home. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California brought the lawsuit against Mo Brooks as well as former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The lawsuit blames Brooks for a role in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to stop the congressional certification of the presidential election won by Joe Biden.
Swalwell last week filed a motion in federal court seeking additional time to file the lawsuit on Brooks, saying the Republican congressman from Huntsville had been “avoiding” service. Brooks denied the allegation, saying he had not altered his behavior “one iota” to keep from getting served.
Brooks also began posting a stream of messages on Twitter taunting Swalwell and the lawsuit.
An Atlanta-based processed server, Christian Seklecki, filed an affidavit of service on Tuesday saying that he had served Martha Brooks in the garage on Sunday.
Brooks and his wife have protested that by entering the garage, the process server was trespassing. The Brooks filed a report with Huntsville police for criminal trespassing.
Swalwell attorney, Philip Andonian, denied the process server did anything illegal.
“We maintain that the service was lawful and valid,” Andonian said in an email to AL.com.
In a Huntsville radio interview Monday, Brooks’ wife said she was “terrified” when she exited her vehicle in the garage to find a strange man holding a videoing cell phone about two feet from her face. She chased the man out of the garage after he told her why he was there and left a copy of the lawsuit on the garage floor.
In his affidavit, Seklecki gave the same account of the encounter.
It is not uncommon for politicians to seek to raise campaign funds off high-profile incidents.
In the campaign email, Brooks included home security video footage of the process server driving toward the garage, entering with papers in hand and exiting about 14 seconds later and returning to his vehicle.
“Click below to watch Eric Swawell’s horrible agent SPEED down our driveway, RUN out of the car and STORM into our house!” the campaign email said.
The email repeated Brooks’ statement that he and his wife will seek to swear out an arrest warrant for the process server. Brooks confirmed to AL.com Wednesday that an arrest warrant has not been obtained yet because he is out of town campaigning.
“The Radical Left can’t take me down so now they’re coming after my wife!” the campaign email said.
Just above a link to make a donation to Brooks’ Senate campaign, the email said, “Help us fight back against Eric Swalwell and the UNHINGED DEMOCRATS!”
