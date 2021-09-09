The Alabama School of Mathematics and Science will be holding one-hour information sessions in October for ninth and 10th grade students in north Alabama.
The sessions will be held in Cullman County (Oct. 7 at Wallace State Community College in room CNS 200), Marshall County (Oct. 11 at Albertville Library), Walker County (Oct. 12 at Bevill State Community College in the lecture hall), Lauderdale County (Oct. 21 at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library), Marion County (Oct. 26 at Bevill State Community College in the health room building in room K3) and Madison County (Oct. 26 at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, in the computer lab).
The school started in Mobile in 1989 and offers college-level STEM courses in math, science, computer science, and the humanities.
Allyson McMaken, the assistant director of communications and alumni outreach, said that they are completely funded by the state and all tuition, room, meals, and board are free to enrolled students.
