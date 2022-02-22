Monday is the deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for $87,468 that Morgan County received to supplement and expand emergency food, shelter and support programs.
United Way of Morgan County is handling distribution of the federal money.
For an application, email info@uwmcal.org or pick up an application at the United Way building at 115 First Ave. N.E. in Decatur.
