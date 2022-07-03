8 a.m. — Registration begins at T.C. Almon Recreation Center for the children’s bike parade. Registration is free.
9 a.m. — The children’s bike parade with patriotically decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons and strollers will make a loop from T.C. Almon Recreation Center to the Point Mallard Ice Complex and then return.
Noon — Spirit of America Festival opens at Point Mallard Park, with food vendors, arts-and-crafts booths, inflatables ($10 for all-day admission) and face painting.
2 p.m. — Guests can begin to pick out their fireworks viewing locations on Spirit of America Field.
9 p.m. — Fireworks; tune to WDRM 102.1 FM outside of Point Mallard Park to listen to music that fireworks are choreographed to.
