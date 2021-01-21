Morgan County non-profit or government agencies that supply emergency food or shelter are eligible to apply for part of $31,589 in federal funds awarded to the county.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 2, according to Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of the United Way of Morgan County. To get an application, contact Ross at kross@uwmcal.org or visit the United Way office at 115 First Ave. N.E. in Decatur.
To receive the Emergency Food and Shelter Program money, agencies must be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, not charge fees with relation to assistance received under EFSP, not require recipients of EFSP assistance to attend religion/counseling services and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
EFSP funds must supplement services rather than serving as seed money for new programs. Private voluntary organizations must have a voluntary board to be eligible for the funds.
