• Randy Wence, 64, of Decatur recalls watching the Apollo 11 moon landing with his family while growing up in the Chicago area.
"I was 14 and remember we saw the moon landing on the TV in our living room," Wence recalled.
As for watching the moon landing and its distance from the earth, "It absolutely amazed me," he said. "I was 14 years old, and I knew that it was important."
Learning about outer space intrigued Wence throughout his childhood. He named space pioneers Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Neil Armstrong among the astronauts he studied about in his youth.
"I read everything I could about it," he said. "I knew all of the astronauts. I wanted to be an astronaut, but I was always afraid of heights."
Wence's mother, Edna Lola Terry Wence, was born in Wheeler and grew up in Courtland.
Wence moved to Alabama when he was 25.
• Carolyn Stair: I had a moon party to celebrate walking on the moon. We kept waiting and waiting and it kept getting later and later and later. It was a big memorable occasion. Several co-workers, we thought we were going to have to go to bed before the moon walk because we had to go to work the next day. But, finally, it happened.
• Jan Bawsel: At mother and father's home in Decatur. Came up from the University of Alabama and sat there and watched it with them. I thought it absolutely amazing and was praying the whole time that nothing would happen to them and that it would not blow up.
