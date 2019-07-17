• “As a young man in my late 20s, I vividly recall watching the TV that Sunday night as Neil Armstrong slowly descended down the ladder of the lunar lander, stepped off the last rung and onto the surface of the moon. I thought it must be cool to be an astronaut, but realized that would never happen for me.
"Then I thought it must be great just to be a pilot. So that following weekend I went to my local airport and started flying lessons. When I earned my private pilot’s license, it gave me a large boost of self-confidence that spilled over into my business career. Thirty years later I began working at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center as a historian.
"Back on July 20, 1969, if anyone had told me I would be working at NASA 30 years later, I would have thought them crazy. Now, 50 years later, it is hard to believe so much time has passed since this historic event. Apollo 11 had a significant influence on my life.” — Bob Jaques, Hartselle.
• “On that special Sunday in July 1969, in our house on Windsor Avenue in Mobile, George, my father; Pat, my sister; and I were watching live coverage of the first lunar landing. This became a part of our family’s history, just as other families would recall who they were with and where they were when they first got the news of 9/11. Pat wasn’t terribly interested. I guess she just wanted to be where we were, but she did voice the fear that Armstrong and Aldrin could be permanently stranded on the lunar surface.
"George and I chatted about ‘Destination Moon,’ a movie we’d seen at the downtown theater years ago. Although he never had a chance to go to college, George had an engineer’s mindset and expressed a keen interest in the science behind Apollo 11. I was a sci-fi and cosmology buff. To me, the landing came close to being a religious experience. I said little but felt much. Words from an earlier scientific breakthrough popped up. These were, in fact, the very first words ever sent out by telegraph. They were, ‘What hath God wrought?' ” — Tom Jernigan, Decatur.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.