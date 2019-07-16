• "On Sunday night, July 20, 1969, First Baptist Church, Decatur, was having the homecoming concert of the youth choir returning from a mission trip. We were gathered in the fellowship hall, and television sets had been set up so we could watch the telecast of the first man to step on the moon. After the concert, we watched and celebrated this history-making event together. My husband, Ray Etheridge, was an engineer at NASA who worked on the Apollo mission and other projects leading up to it. He chose to watch at home with no distractions, but we watched it together later many times." — Sara Etheridge
• "In the summer of 1969, between my junior and senior year of law school, I had to attend six weeks of ROTC training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. At the end of the first four weeks of extremely rigorous physical and military training, we were finely granted two days of leave. As you may imagine, it was extremely hot at Fort Bragg in July. After having no air conditioning for four weeks, both night and day, five of my compatriots piled into my car and drove down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and rented one motel room for the six of us. We were too tired to do anything but crash in the air conditioned room, sleeping on the beds and floor. At some point I was awakened, and on the TV was Neil Armstrong doing his famous moon walk. At first I thought I was dreaming but realized it was true. I will never forget it as long as I live." — Jack Caddell
• "I had just graduated from Decatur High in May of 1969. The date, July 20, was my dad's birthday. He, my mom, my sister and I sat in the den of our home on Summerlane Southeast and watched every minute. As we prepared for bed, my dad said, "Girls, the world will never be the same." He was so right." — Deborah Wiggins
