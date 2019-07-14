• “My husband and I got married July 20, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Decatur. We had a guest who came to the service, but hurried home so not to miss the first step on the moon. We were in an airplane on the way to Miami for our honeymoon when the pilot announced that Neil Armstrong had just stepped out onto the moon's surface. We looked out of our window to see the brightly lit moon and thought we could almost see him there. It was an exciting day on many levels!” — Lucille Lee, of Decatur.
• "I was on my way to Tunica when it happened. Our bus stopped in Mississippi for gas, and a driver of an 18-wheeler ran up to us and told us to get to a TV. Everybody was so emotional. I don’t think anyone even gambled that night." — Dorene Hannah, of Decatur.
• "I watched the moon landing as I stood in line to have my bag weighed to go to Vietnam. As Neil (Armstrong) stepped onto the moon, I stepped up to have my bag weighed. My adventure was just beginning." — Harold Biggs, of Decatur.
