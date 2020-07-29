Morgan and Limestone counties each recorded an additional COVID-19 death in data released today by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
This brings the death toll in Morgan County to 14, with another death listed as probable but still under evaluation. The county had 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the total number of cases since testing began to 2,031.
As of Tuesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 28 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including nine in intensive care and three on ventilators. Another 12 patients who are suspected of having the disease are awaiting test results.
Eleven Limestone County residents have been confirmed as dying from COVID-19, with another death listed as probable. The county had 33 new cases reported today, bringing the total to 1,080.
Athens-Limestone Hospital on Tuesday had 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including one in the ICU. Two more patients were suspected of having the disease but were awaiting test results.
No Lawrence County residents have died of the disease. Six Lawrence County residents tested positive in the data released today, bringing the total to 267.
