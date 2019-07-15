The Decatur area could see up to 2 inches of rain through Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Barry continue to move west of the area, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meteorologist Andrew Pritchett today said residents can expect scattered thunderstorms and lightning from the system that moved into Mississippi on Sunday. He said the Tennessee Valley received about three-quarters of an inch of rain Saturday and Sunday.
“We could have an isolated flooding issue,” he said. “But the more east you go, the threat diminishes.” He said cloud cover will keep the high temperatures down in the 80s, but he warns once the system moves out, temperatures will soar.
“Beginning on Thursday through the weekend, we’ll see temperatures between 95 and 100,” Pritchett said. “Heat indices are expected to be 105 to 110 degrees. It’s going to be hot and humid but dry through Sunday.”
