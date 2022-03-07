Widespread and heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday before freezing temperatures move into the area Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said.
Kurt Weber, NWS meteorologist, said up to 1½ inches of rain is expected Tuesday night and another inch of rain is in the forecast for Friday. He said thunderstorms on Friday are not expected to produce any tornadic activity but it is still to early to say.
Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s.
“Saturday we will see lows in the mid 20s and highs in the upper 30s and on Sunday, we could see lows in the upper teens,” Weber said. “It will warm up next week.”
