US 231

Morgan County Sheriff's deputies, Alabama State Troopers and Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 20-plus car wreck on the US 231 bridge. [COURTESY PHOTO]

 Courtesy photo

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it responded this morning to a wreck on U.S. 231 North at Husky Private Drive involving more than 20 vehicles.

No major injuries were reported, and the highway was blocked in both directions near Lacey’s Spring, according to the office.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.