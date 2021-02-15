The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it responded this morning to a wreck on U.S. 231 North at Husky Private Drive involving more than 20 vehicles.
No major injuries were reported, and the highway was blocked in both directions near Lacey’s Spring, according to the office.
