D221023 River Clay TH5.JPG
Buy Now

Arne Croll, who exhibited his photos at River Clay, stands with a vintage film camera at his booth on the Decatur City Hall lawn Saturday. More photos from the event at decaturdaily.com and on page A8. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

Sunny skies and a full slate of artists attracted more than 4,000 people this weekend to Decatur’s annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival, officials estimated on Monday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.