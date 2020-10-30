Morgan and Lawrence counties today received a risk assessment of orange, or “high risk,” for COVID-19 transmission according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, while Limestone County received a yellow, or “moderate risk” designation.
This is the second week in a row that Morgan County has been designated “high risk.” The county was green for “low risk” for eight consecutive weeks, from Aug. 14 until Oct. 9, and moved up to red for “very high risk” from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23. Morgan County has added 584 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, according to ADPH data.
Both Limestone and Lawrence counties moved down one risk level today. Limestone County moved from “high risk” to “moderate risk” this week, while Lawrence County moved from “very high risk” to “high risk.” Limestone County has added 364 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, while Lawrence County has added 127.
The ADPH releases updated risk levels each Friday based on data that cuts off six days before the updated assessments are released. As a result, Friday’s assessment is based on data from the previous week, ending Saturday.
According to the ADPH risk assessment dashboard, the lag between when cases of COVID-19 are reported and when the risk levels are updated is intentional so as “to allow for completeness in reporting.”
As Morgan County maintains its “high risk” designation, the number of COVID-19 inpatients at Decatur Morgan Hospital remains high. As of Thursday, the hospital had 42 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients. Seven were in intensive care, including four on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.