A man is expected to live after being stabbed in an isolated incident in the Hulaco community on Tuesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said his department has identified a person of interest but no arrest has been made.
The Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The stabbing occurred in the 12000 block of Alabama 67 in eastern Morgan County.
Cullman County authorities also assisted at the scene.
