The annual Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday outside the north entrance of the Morgan County Courthouse.
The ceremony honors fallen officers, and is open to the community. Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell is the keynote speaker. The Decatur Police Department will be accompanied by officials from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Hartselle Police Department, the Morgan County Commission and several other law enforcement agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.