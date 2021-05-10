D180516_fallen officersJG_10259.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Fallen officers are remembered during the 2018 Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Morgan County Courthouse. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 John Godbey/Decatur Daily

The annual Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday outside the north entrance of the Morgan County Courthouse. 

The ceremony honors fallen officers, and is open to the community. Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell is the keynote speaker. The Decatur Police Department will be accompanied by officials from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Hartselle Police Department, the Morgan County Commission and several other law enforcement agencies. 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

--emily.griffith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Twitter @EmilyAn25262769.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.