The Morgan County Commission on Monday voted to pay out about $2 million in employee bonuses — $5,120 each for full-time and about $3,500 for part-time workers — with COVID-related funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Employees will receive the first $640 in their paychecks in mid November, according to Commission Chairman Ray Long. The county received about $23 million in the federal funds aimed at pandemic relief.
“The program considers it ‘temporary premium pay’ to reward those working through the pandemic,” he said. “County workers are considered essential, and they’ve had to work through COVID. We’re still under COVID restrictions. COVID is still here. It’s killing people everywhere every day.”
At its regular meeting Monday, the commissioners voted 4-0 for the employee pay benefit.
Long said beginning Nov. 7, employees will earn an extra $8 per hour across eight pay periods concluding Feb. 26. He said the guidelines only allow the money to be spent on future work. Morgan County employees are paid biweekly.
“The county can’t pay in arrears,” he said. “But if you start working for the county tomorrow or next week or in two months, you will get the extra pay. There is no probation period with this pay. If you are a county employee, you will get the money.”
Employees working overtime during the eight pay periods will hit their $5,120 total sooner and their extra pay won’t extend until Feb. 26, Long said.
He said employees starting after Nov. 7 will get a prorated amount. Under the requirements of the federal program, he said, only employees earning less than $70,200 in annual base pay are eligible.
The County Commission also voted to give a $5,120 bonus to County Engineer Greg Bodley, a contract worker who makes $175,692.88 per year. They also permanently increased Information Technology Director George Hill’s pay from $40.95 an hour to $42.81 an hour and increased the pay of assistant county engineers Mike Kelley and Brian Blanks from $48.17 an hour to $50.37 an hour beginning Nov. 7. Long said those four workers’ additional pay will come out of the general fund.
District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie, who made the motion to increase the pay of the four employees making more than the federal limit under the Rescue Plan, said it was the fair thing to do.
No elected county official will receive additional pay, Long said.
“Everyone has been and is working under the pandemic,” he said. “We want to give back to our employees and we want to treat them all equal.”
The commission agreed to pay the Association of County Commissions of Alabama an estimated $1 million for their guidance on how the Rescue Plan money can be spent. It approved a payment of $546,133 at Monday’s meeting.
Long said the money will be well worth the cost.
“We are guaranteed $23 million in the Rescue Plan,” he said. “We are one of 38 counties paying for the service of the association.”
He said the association has assembled a team of experts who will be going from county to county to inspect and monitor how the designated money is being spent.
“They’ll research and make sure how the money is spent is following the federal guidelines,” he said. “We don’t have the staff here. No county has a staff for that. We don’t have the room for additional staff. If we spend money and it is not by the guidelines, we’ll be responsible for repaying it out of the general fund. We’ll let them do the research for us and make sure everything is legal.”
Other priorities the County Commission has for the Rescue Plan money include a new ventilation system for the six floors of the courthouse and a waiting room for courthouse patrons outside the Cotaco Park entrance. Long is estimating the ventilation system could cost about $6 million and the waiting room about $2 million. He said the county will know in about three months if those projects qualify under the Rescue Plan.
“We’ll look at some other projects when we know what kind of costs we are looking at,” he said.
The county has until December 2024 to spend the $23 million, Long said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.