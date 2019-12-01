A Morgan County Commission District 4 candidate withstood challenges questioning his residency to remain on the ballot, while a Lawrence County Board of Education incumbent has decided against seeking reelection.
First-time political candidate Charles Crow of Somerville is running against Morgan County Commission District 4 incumbent Greg Abercrombie. Both are Republicans and will be on the March 3 primary ballot.
“The candidate committee voted (Tuesday night) to allow Charles Crow to stay on the ballot,” said Julie Clausen, executive director of the Morgan County GOP executive committee. She said the party received two official complaints saying Crow, 48, did not live in the district.
He qualified as a resident at 6314 E. Upper River Road in Somerville. The complainant claimed he resided at 238 Gilchrist Road in Somerville.
“The property has been in my family’s hands for decades,” Crow said. “I started doing a lot of work on the property in August and September and moved in early to mid October. I respect the committee for doing its due diligence on this matter.”
He said Abercrombie and he have farmland that joins at property lines. “The property at 6314 where I live is convenient to me. It’s between my farm and my shop," he said.
No Democrats qualified for the position.
The District 4 commission seat is a four-year term and pays $80,281.22 annually.
In Lawrence County, the District 3 school board incumbent, Republican Beth Vinson, gave no reason for withdrawing from the race last week. She was appointed as a Democrat 15 years ago to fill a board vacancy. The Lawrence County GOP accepted Vinson as a party member earlier this year, she said. Last week, she requested a meeting with the county GOP executive committee.
“… I verbally withdrew my candidacy for the 2020 election of the District III school board seat I currently hold and will continue to hold throughout next year, completing 15 years of service,” Vinson wrote in a text message about the meeting. “… (Her husband) Keith and I look forward to continuing to work with the Republican Party.”
Sabrina Barkley of the Langtown community, a former writer with the Moulton Advertiser, qualified for the school board seat as a Republican the last week of qualifying. She is a first-time candidate.
Lawrence County school board seats have six-year terms and pay $7,200 annually.
Barkley faces no Democratic challenger but independents and third-party candidates can qualify by March 3.
The general election is Nov. 3.
