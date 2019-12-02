The Morgan County 911 Board will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Morgan County 911 Center.
top story
Morgan County 911 Board to hold special called meeting
- By R. Sirvell Carter Special to The Daily
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- More ‘forever chemicals’ found in Morgan landfills
- 1 arrested in Decatur homicide
- Football & Faith: Marshes root for Auburn, but dramatic conversion led them to ministry
- Community Servants: Hospital Gala to honor Dr. Scott Matthews, Blake McAnally and Tom Guyton
- Neighbors mixed about recent homicides near Central Parkway
- Hartselle ordinance addresses parking issues with trailers, motor homes
- Gus Malzahn can do something in the Iron Bowl only 1 head coach has done before
- Search for Hartselle football coach to start this week
- Bibbee proposal would feature shared positions with DU, chamber
- Martha Rochelle Barran
Images
Videos
Commented
- Stisher pleads guilty to misdemeanor on unreported campaign funds (5)
- What should the city do about the Point Mallard Ice Complex, which is closed because of broken equipment? (5)
- Ana gets her gun: Judge drops firearm ban from former sheriff's probation (4)
- Jail fees hurt inmates' loved ones, help county budgets (3)
- Decatur driver's license exam office to open additional 5 hours weekly (3)
- Condolences pour in after shooting death of Alabama sheriff (2)
- Orr: Time to make plans to replace US 31 bridge (2)
- Make ice rink energy efficient to reduce city's expense (2)
- Cities in struggle to keep up with leaf pickup (2)
- Stisher pleads guilty to misdemeanor campaign-finance violation (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.